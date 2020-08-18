Dennis Garner Kessler

Dennis was born August 22, 1940 at La Porte, IN, son of Glen and Mary (Garner) Kessler. He married Joyce Erlene ODell, February 26, 1983 at Westminster, CO: she survives. Also surviving are their children: Melissa (Brion) Guzzino of CO, Teresa (Scott) De Lucero of FL, Erlene (Kris) Grosso of CO, Morgen (William) Kessler of CO, Xavier (Cassie) Kessler of CO, and Kenneth (Diane) Freeland of IN; four siblings: Patricia Kessler of AL, Thomas Kessler of IN, Gene Kessler of VA, David Kessler of IN. Twelve grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive. He was preceded in death by his parents.