STEWARDSON — Dennis Lee Noffke, 68, of Stewardson, IL passed away at 6:35 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021 in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, Mattoon, IL.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Grace Lutheran Church, Strasburg, IL. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021 in the church. Burial will be at a later date in Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to the Shriners Hospitals for Children. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.

Dennis was born on May 5, 1953 in Kansas City, MO. He was the son of Earl J. and Inah A. (Tiemann) Noffke. He attended Stew-Stras High School, and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1971-1974. He married Charlotte June Davidson on January 16, 1982. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, history, telling stories and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Strasburg and Ducks Unlimited.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte; son, Caleb Noffke (Tennille) of Stewardson, IL; daughters: Amber Willenborg of Clay City, IL, Katy Conder (Chad) of Stewardson, IL, and Megan Dittamore (Yancy) of Montrose, IL; six grandchildren: Elizabeth Watts, Isabella and Sebastian Noffke, Carter and Caroline Conder, and Austin Dittamore; and three great-grandchildren: Emmitt, Jacie and Kacee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Inah; and one grandson, Zac Watts.

