Sept. 23, 1956 - Jan. 11, 2023

MATTOON — Dennis Michael "Mike" Reed, age 66, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Wednesday afternoon, January 11, 2023, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

He was born September 23, 1956, in Flora, the son of Ivan Eugene and Freda Mae (White) Reed.

He was a Registered Nurse at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon and was nearing his retirement.

He is survived by his mother, Freda Reed of Flora; a daughter, Pearl (Jamie) Cook of Paris; siblings: Sandy (Jess) Cummings of Katy, Texas, Debbie (Gary) Perry of Flora, Brenda (Bill) Britton of Louisville, Linda (Chuck) Spitzner of Rinard, Scott (Sherrie) Reed of Peoria, and Tony (Krista) Reed of Olney; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles; and special friends: Polly Gano and Sharon David.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gene Reed, and his paternal and maternal grandparents.

A funeral ceremony will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023, at Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora with Tony Reed officiating. Interment will follow in Elmwood Cemetery, Flora. A visitation will be held from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday evening at the funeral home; and from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. prior to the ceremony on Friday.

Memorial donations are suggested to The Haven in Mattoon or Coles County Animal Shelter, and these will be accepted through the funeral home.

