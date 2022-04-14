May 25, 1957 - April 12, 2022

MATTOON — Dennis Ray Smith, age 64, of Mattoon, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Nashville, TN.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, April 18, 2022, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date.

Dennis was born on May 25, 1957, in Mattoon, the son of Richard Lee and Evelyn (Beck) Smith.

Survivors include his life partner, David Logsdon of Mattoon, IL; brother, Ed (Pam) Smith of Mattoon, IL; sister, Tammy (Carl) Weber of Mattoon, IL; sister-in-law, Connie Smith of Cowden, IL; nephews: Carl (Lisa) Weber, Jason (Tasha) Weber and Kevin Smith all of Mattoon, IL; nieces: Kirshia Smith, Samantha (Zac) Poffinbarger all of Mattoon, IL; several great-nieces and nephews; and best friends: Tom O'Dell and Jim Wiandt.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Jim and Danny Smith.

Dennis retired as custodian from the Mattoon Community Unit School District 2 after 34-years of service. He worked as a custodian at Ronchetti Distribution Company in Mattoon for over 30-years. Dennis was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan and worked as a beer vender attendant at Busch Stadium. Dennis was a former member of the Mattoon Moose. He loved casinos, traveling and always enjoyed a good meal. Dennis never met a stranger. Most of all, he loved spending time with his friends and family. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved him.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the family.

