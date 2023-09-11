April 7, 1954 - September 7, 2023

CHARLESTON — Denny E. Pollard, 69, of rural Charleston, passed away Thursday, September 7, 2023 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 12, 2023 at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Masonic Rites by Ashmore Lodge #390 will be held at 7:00 p.m.

Denny was born April 7, 1954 in Coles County, Illinois, son of Jerry and Rosella (Wilson) Pollard. He married Lori Harrell, July 27, 1985 at Neoga, Illinois; she survives. Also surviving are his children, Jennifer Pollard (Tyler Horn), Nathan Pollard (Kelsey Stark), and Jordan Pollard (Savannah Johnson) all of Charleston, Leona Scott (Bill) of Toledo, and Michelle Galbreath of Charleston; one sister, Sharon Updegraff (Rick) of Charleston, grandchildren, Shelbie Pollard, Preston Pollard, Owen Pollard, Ava Johnson, Greyson Pollard, Jayce Pollard, Josie Peters (Luke), Austin Scott, Dusten Galbreath, and Shania Paap (Cody). He was preceded in death by his parents.

Denny was a life long farmer and truck driver. He was a member and 32nd Degree Mason of the Ashmore Masonic Lodge #390 and was a member of the Ashmore Eastern Star. Denny was a U.S. Army veteran. He loved farming and tending his cattle. Denny loved spending time with his grandchildren.