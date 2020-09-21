Derald C. Doehring

Derald graduated from Lincoln College in Lincoln, IL before being called to serve our country in the United States Army. He was stationed at the military base in Fort Riley, KS from 1955 until 1957. After his honorable discharge from the service, he continued his education at the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana where he received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and was an active member of Beta Alpha Psi.

In 1959, Derald became a Certified Public Accountant and joined the Decatur office of Murphey, Turnbull and Jones which later become Murphey, Jenne & Jones. In 1960, he and his wife moved to Mattoon, IL, where he eventually became owner and operator of Doehring, Winders & Co. LLP. His guidance and strong work ethic influenced many, so much that it led him to be named “Boss of the Year” from a local secretarial organization. He was a tireless and selfless volunteer for many local organizations and a pillar in the Mattoon community. In 2011, Derald was named Mattoon Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year for his continuous support of the Mattoon Area Family YMCA, Kiwanis Club, Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Foundation, Mattoon Public Library, Salvation Army, Lake Land College Foundation, Eastern Illinois University, and numerous other organizations.