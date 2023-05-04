April 4, 1963 - May 2, 2023

MATTOON — Dewey Michael Taylor, 60, of Mattoon, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at SBLHC surrounded by family.

The funeral service honoring his life will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Apostolic Center Church, 205 Country Club Road, Mattoon, IL, with Reverend Jeremy Doughty officiating. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the church. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.

Michael was born April 4, 1963, at Jacksonville, FL, son of Dewey Holm Taylor and Mary Virginia (Callahan) Taylor. He married Pamela Jane Bowers, June 13, 1996, at the Coles County Courthouse; she survives.

Also surviving are their children: Ashley and husband Allan Webb of Mattoon, Matthew and wife Amie Taylor of Mattoon, Haleigh and husband Devin Philpott of Lerna, and Boston Taylor, "The Favorite" of Mattoon. Eight special grandchildren: Enleigh, Londyn, Liam, Vincent, Eden, Harlyn, Jace, and Josie; his parents: Dewey and Mary Taylor of Charleston; siblings: Michelle and Brian Hupp, Joe and Lisa Taylor, Chrisy Taylor and Ernie Richards, and Patrick and Valerie Taylor; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Mike impacted the lives of everyone that had the pleasure of knowing him. He was selfless, hardworking, loyal, and loving. He enjoyed woodworking, playing pickleball, and spending time with his beautiful wife. Mike retired from General Electric in 2017.

Mike's family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and the entire staff at Sarah Bush Lincoln for their care given to Michael and the family.