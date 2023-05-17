Feb. 18, 1940 - May 15, 2023
SULLIVAN — Diana L. Arthur Hilliard, 83, of Sullivan, passed away 10:15 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2023, at Sullivan Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.
A private graveside memorial service will be held in Camfield Cemetery, rural Sullivan.
Memorials may be made to the Moultrie County Illinois PAWs: 10 Leisure Acres Sullivan, IL, 61951.
Diana was born on February 18, 1940, in Mattoon; the daughter of Zethie Hubert and Anna Alma (Homann) Arthur. She was a commercial artist and sign writer. Diana married Roger D. Maxedon on June 22, 1958 in Mattoon. She later in life married Garry Hilliard on December 10, 1995; he survives. Diana was a charter member of Faith Lutheran Church in Sullivan. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and dog Sugar Bear.
She is survived by her husband, Garry of Sullivan; daughter, Anita (Tom) Key of Sullivan; brother, Wayne (Janice) Arthur of Hindsboro; grandchildren: Shayna (Derrick) Helton of Maroa and Zeth (Dawnaya) Key of Sullivan; great-grandchildren: Laila Key, Lorelei Key, Hope Helton, Zeryk Key and Zeya Key; nephew, John Arthur.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mcmullinyoung.com.
