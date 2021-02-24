BRANDON, Florida — Diane Smith, 88, of Brandon, Florida, passed peacefully into the loving arms of God on Friday, February 19, 2021, under the care of Lifepath Hospice.

Born in Sullivan, IN, to the late Earl and Edna Cox, Diane spent her youth and early adult years in Princeton, IN, and was an active member in her church and school activities. She loved to play baseball and tennis, camping and any manner of water sports, eventually learning how to water ski on just one ski. Diane was a faithful fan of Indiana basketball and a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan.

In 1964, she married John Smith and together they moved the family to Mt. Carmel, IL and then settled in Mattoon, IL for the next 36 years.

Diane was employed by Mattoon Community School District Two for 18 years in the Purchasing Department. After retirement, Diane and John enjoyed winters in Florida and upon John's passing in 2001, Diane decided to move permanently to The Villages, FL, where she remained active for many years.