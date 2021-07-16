CASEY - Dick L. Kuhn, 69, of Casey, IL passed away at 3:20 pm on July 15, 2021, at his residence.
A memorial visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday July 22, 2021, at the Barkley Funeral Chapel in Greenup, IL.
Dick was born on June 7, 1952, in Mattoon, IL to Lowell and Merle (Brandenburg) Kuhn. He married Kelly Ralston on August 9, 2010.
He is survived by his loving wife; children: James (Megan) Kuhn of Charleston, Cody Shaw of Casey, and Jennifer (Matt) Phipps of Greenup; brothers: Frank (Pinky) Kuhn, Theron (Peggy) Kuhn and Don Kuhn; 10 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters Bonnie Kay Carlen and Karen Mitchell, and one granddaughter.
Dick worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for over 30 years. He was a member of the Local #841 in Terre Haute, IN and the Sons of the American Legion in Greenup, IL.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Greenup VFW.
Online condolences can be expressed at www.barkleyfuneralchapels.com.
