MATTOON — Dolores “June” Walker, age 87 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away at 10:10 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.
A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL at a later date.
June was born June 23, 1933 in Shelbyville, IL to the late Lester and Mary (Matthews) Castleberry. She is survived by two daughters, Debra S. Walker of Mattoon, IL and Melissa M. Harden and husband Mark of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Robert A. Ellis and wife A. J. of Sugar Land, TX; one sister, Anna L. Maple of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren, Alison E. Wright, Skylor D. Harden, Chance G. Harden all of Mattoon, IL; three great-grandchildren, Shyanne, Tristan and Zayne. She was preceded in death by two sons, Lester A. Walker, David R. Schwartz; and one brother-in-law Jack Maple.
June was employed at Club Oasis in Mattoon, IL as the manager for many years. She had an appreciation for watching her favorite television programs including Westerns, "Dancing With the Stars" and "America’s Got Talent." Above all, June adored her children and grandchildren. Her lifelong achievement and most pleasurable moments were spent making precious memories with her loved ones. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.