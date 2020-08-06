× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Dolores “June” Walker, age 87 of Mattoon, IL peacefully passed away at 10:10 PM, Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon, IL.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, located at 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938. Burial will take place at Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL at a later date.

June was born June 23, 1933 in Shelbyville, IL to the late Lester and Mary (Matthews) Castleberry. She is survived by two daughters, Debra S. Walker of Mattoon, IL and Melissa M. Harden and husband Mark of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Robert A. Ellis and wife A. J. of Sugar Land, TX; one sister, Anna L. Maple of Mattoon, IL; three grandchildren, Alison E. Wright, Skylor D. Harden, Chance G. Harden all of Mattoon, IL; three great-grandchildren, Shyanne, Tristan and Zayne. She was preceded in death by two sons, Lester A. Walker, David R. Schwartz; and one brother-in-law Jack Maple.