Oct. 25, 1941 - April 24, 2023

NEOGA — Dona Louise Greeson, age 81, of Neoga, passed away at 4:30 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2023, at Lakeland Rehabilitation Center, Effingham.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Schilling Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Neoga Memorial Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home. Dona was born on October 25, 1941, in Neoga, IL, the daughter of Robert and Dorothy (Price) Woolery. She married David Greeson on July 18, 1964. He survives.

Other survivors include her sons: Craig Greeson of Mount Prospect, IL, Chris Greeson of Mattoon, IL; granddaughter, Xylia Greeson of Mattoon, IL; and sister, Cynthia Baker. Dona was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Roberta White.

Dona was employed as a Home Economics teacher in Henry, IL, and Stonington, IL. Dona also worked for RGIS inventory services and at her family grocery business in Neoga, IL. Dona enjoyed gardening and traveling, she especially enjoyed Caribbean Cruises and Walt Disney World. Dona loved attending the sporting activities of her sons and granddaughter. Most of all, Dona cherished spending time with her family. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to the Lake Land College Foundation.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.