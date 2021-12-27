Donald Beardsley Shepard, II

Don enjoyed music and loved playing the piano and organ. He owned and operated Shepard Music Mart in Mattoon. Don loved to travel, especially with or to visit his family. Don and Dianne set an early precedent for family time and vacations, first with weekends and summers at Lake Mattoon, and later, on road trips to Florida and other destinations around the US. Later, they often traveled with close friends. In his lifetime, Don visited most of the United States and a number of European countries. Don was devoted to his family and was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He and Dianne valued education, funding the undergraduate degrees of all three of their children and encouraging them in their graduate studies. Don had a special gift for making his grandchildren laugh. He will be greatly missed by his family as they continue his legacy of family, travel, faith, education, and laughter.