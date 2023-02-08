Dec. 18, 1927 - Feb. 6, 2023

MATTOON — Donald "Doc" Albright, age 95, of Mattoon, peacefully passed away Monday, February 6, 2023, at Heartland Senior Living in Neoga.

Graveside services honoring his life will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Kevin Wolfe officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Doc was born on December 18, 1927, in Monroe, WI, the son of Gilbert R. and Grace (Durst) Albright. When his family moved to Mattoon, Doc attended Jacksonville School for the Blind and seldom let his blindness serve as a disability. He was a kind man who treasured family and friends.

Survivors include his sister, Joyce Cisna of Mattoon, IL; nephews: Kenneth Smith of Franklin, TN, Terry Smith of Charleston, IL, Thomas Albright of Ft. Wayne, IN; nieces: Sherry Albright of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Alice Albright of Seattle, WA.

Doc was preceded in death by his fraternal twin brother, Ronald "George" Albright of Mountain Home, AK; and nephew, Lester Smith of Tony, AL.

For over 50 years, Doc operated a newsstand in downtown Mattoon. He started his business in 1947, with help from the Mattoon Lions Club by working from a kiosk on 16th and Broadway Avenue. Through establishing a following of loyal customers, he expanded the business to become Mattoon City News, a newspaper, magazine, comic book and paperback bookstore at 1602 Broadway. He usually started his workdays at 5:00 a.m., typically enjoyed what he was doing, and seldom took a day off.

Doc was a member of Broadway Christian Church and former member of the Mattoon Moose. He was honored to be the Grand Marshall of a Fourth of July parade and was bestowed a Golden Key to Mattoon from Mayor Morgan Phipps.

Memorial donations in his honor may be given to the Mattoon Lions Club or the Sarah Bush Lincoln Hospice House.

