Donald "Don" E. Davidson

NEOGA - 74, of Neoga, Illinois, passed away Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Kindred Hospital Peoria in Peoria, Illinois. As per Don's wishes Cremation Rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday August 26, 2021 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be Wednesday August 25, 2021 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois with Military Honors by the Mattoon V.F.W. Post 4325.