 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald (Donnie) Earl Scott, III
0 entries

Donald (Donnie) Earl Scott, III

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Donald (Donnie) Earl Scott III of Mattoon, formerly of Ashmore and Charleston, age 37, passed away September 16, 2020 at his residence.

He was born December 20 1982 in Mattoon, Illinois. He was the son of Betty (Tim) Britcher and Donald Scott Jr.

Donnie graduated from Charleston High School in 2001 and was employed at JJ Collins in Charleston.

Donnie is survived by his parents Betty and Tim Britcher, his siblings Korina Scott, Valerie (Donald) Fairbanks, Daryl (Kelci) Hellman, daughters Caren Scott and Samantha Murphy, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Scott Jr. and his grandparents.

Donnie loved his daughters more than anything in the world. He also enjoyed reading, playing the guitar, listening to music, spending time with family and friends and making people laugh.

His family will be having a memorial service celebrating his life on Saturday September 26, 2020 from noon until 2:00 p.m. at his sister's residence at 214 Oak St Ashmore, Illinois.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News