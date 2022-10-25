Jan. 14, 1962 - Oct. 23, 2022
CHARLESTON — Donald E. Plummer, 60, of Charleston, passed away Sunday, October 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his family.
His graveside funeral will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Arrangements: Harper-Swickard.
Don was born January 14, 1962, at Charleston, son of Paul Raymond and Dorothy Jean (List) Plummer. He is survived by his mother, Dorothy Tipsword; brother, Danny (Kari) Plummer; sister, Debra Jean (Mike) Taylor; nieces and nephew: Crystal Smith, Misty Pearcy, Hayley Lewis, and Zach Plummer, all of Charleston.
Don was a U.S. Army veteran. He had worked at Dunn's Service Station, Lender's, Lefty's Holler, and the City of Charleston Street Department.
