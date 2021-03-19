Donald George Van Dusen

Donald was born September 10, 1946 in Elgin, Illinois, son of Donald I. and Marion (Struckman) Van Dusen. He is survived by his sister Carol Van Dusen of Mundelein, IL; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Don graduated Elgin High School in 1964, and attended Elgin Community College for two years. He served in the Army in Vietnam as a Medic from 1968 to 1970. Upon returning to the States, he enrolled at Eastern Illinois University and graduated with a Master's degree. Don served as a Graduate Assistant in Math and Computers, and later became an instructor for the University, covering Sabbaticals for other instructors, or just when they needed him to teach a course, for many years. Professors would invite Don to come into Business classes to share insights about opening their own businesses and his experiences.