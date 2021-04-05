Donald J. Wisthuff

AUSTIN, Texas — Don was born June 16, 1937 in Farmer City, IL and he went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 25, 2021.

He received bachelors and masters degrees from Illinois State University. Prior to his retirement in 1999 he worked in higher education administration at Illinois State University, Eastern Illinois University, The University of Georgia and The University of Texas at Austin, and owned and operated a successful small business in Austin, TX.

Don met his wife, Linda Stanford, when both were employed at Eastern Illinois University. They were married on July 3, 1966 at the Bushton Christian Church. He is survived by Linda; Fran Wisthuff, sister-in-law; Cathy and Mark Thomas, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; Brenda and Cory Adams, sister-in-law and brother-in-law; several nieces and nephews, and a host of friends spread throughout the US. He was preceded in death by his parents, Oscar and Mildred and his only sibling, Richard.

A celebration of Don's life was held on April 1, 2021 at 1 PM at the LifeAustin Church Chapel, 8901 W. Highway 71, Austin, TX 78735. Memorials in Don's memory may be made to LifeAustin Church.