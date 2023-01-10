 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Donald Lee "Don" Manion

Donald Lee "Don" Manion

TRILLA — Donald Lee "Don" Manion, 78, of Trilla, IL, passed away at 7:47 PM, Friday January 6, 2023, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, IL.

Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.

As per Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00 PM until service time also at the funeral Home.

Online condolences may be made at www.swengel-odell.com.

