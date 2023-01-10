TRILLA — Donald Lee "Don" Manion, 78, of Trilla, IL, passed away at 7:47 PM, Friday January 6, 2023, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, IL.
Memorials are suggested to the Wounded Warrior Project.
As per Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00 PM until service time also at the funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made at www.swengel-odell.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.