TRILLA — Donald Lee "Don" Manion, 78, of Trilla, IL, passed away at 7:47 PM, Friday January 6, 2023, in the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center of Mattoon, IL.

As per Don's wishes cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration Of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 3:00 PM at the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Visitation will be Sunday, January 22, 2023, from 2:00 PM until service time also at the funeral Home.