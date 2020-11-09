NEOGA — Donald Lee "Duck" Lane, 76, of Neoga, Illinois passed away Friday November 6, 2020 in his residence.
Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Booster Club c/o Shari Roy, 958 Embassy Mattoon, Illinois 61938.
A Private Family Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the cemetery.
The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.