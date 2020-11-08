 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Donald Lee "Duck" Lane
0 entries

Donald Lee "Duck" Lane

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Donald Lee "Duck" Lane

NEOGA — Donald Lee "Duck" Lane, 76, of Neoga, Illinois passed away Friday November 6, 2020 in his residence.

Memorials are suggested to the Neoga Booster Club c/o Shari Roy, 958 Embassy Mattoon, Illinois 61938.

A Private Family Graveside service will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Neoga Memorial Cemetery in Neoga, Illinois. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until service time at the cemetery.

The Swengel-O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.swengel-odell.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News