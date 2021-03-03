CHARLESTON – Donald Przygoda, age 56, of Charleston, passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston with a funeral service immediately following at 4:00 p.m. A Committal Service and burial will be at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021 at Fairland Cemetery near Villa Grove, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials in his honor may be given to Arbor Rose or to Operation Smile and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.