MATTOON — Donald R. Clark Sr. of Mattoon, IL, passed away January 26, at 11:15 AM at home with his loving wife Ann Carter Clark.

He was born August 10, 1932, in Windsor, to Victoria (Horn) and William Clark. He married Ann Carter on July 23, 1952.

Don was the father of six children: William Clark of Mattoon, Donald Clark Jr. and wife, Annette of Evansville, Douglas Clark, Chere Adams and husband Steve, and Mary Fafara and husband Richard, of Mattoon. He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Clark. Don had a bountiful family with 21 grandchildren, and several great and great-great-grandchildren.

Donald served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He retired as a principal from Nokomis Illinois after working at GE and multiple summer jobs along the way. During his journey he was a son, husband, father, student, teacher, coach, and volunteer.

In lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to a charity of your choice.

Memorial arrangement to be announced. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.