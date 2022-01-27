MATTOON — Donald R. Clark Sr. of Mattoon, IL, passed away January 26, at 11:15 AM at home with his loving wife Ann Carter Clark.
He was born August 10, 1932, in Windsor, to Victoria (Horn) and William Clark. He married Ann Carter on July 23, 1952.
Don was the father of six children: William Clark of Mattoon, Donald Clark Jr. and wife, Annette of Evansville, Douglas Clark, Chere Adams and husband Steve, and Mary Fafara and husband Richard, of Mattoon. He was preceded in death by daughter, Susan Clark. Don had a bountiful family with 21 grandchildren, and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
Donald served in the Air Force from 1951 to 1955. He retired as a principal from Nokomis Illinois after working at GE and multiple summer jobs along the way. During his journey he was a son, husband, father, student, teacher, coach, and volunteer.
In lieu of flowers please donate in his honor to a charity of your choice.
Memorial arrangement to be announced. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.