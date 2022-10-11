Oct. 1, 1938 - Oct. 8, 2022

ASHMORE — Donald Raye "Bud" Walters of Ashmore, IL, passed away at 8:07 p.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. He was 84 years old.

He was born October 1, 1938, in Charleston, IL, the son of the late Donald Alva and Doris Erlene (Reynolds) Walters. He married Juretta Joann Griffith on August 11, 1961, in Kansas, IL. She passed away June 17, 2018.

Survivors include three children: Becky (Tim) Huddleston, Dwayne Walters, and Robin (Gene) Rennels, all of Ashmore; he is also survived by one brother, Robert (Bev) Walters of Ashmore; one sister, Erlene Updegraff of Charleston; seven grandchildren: Matt (Kelsie) Huddleston of Tuscola, Megan (Jim) Stratton of Lafayette, IN, Miranda (Brian) Siefferman of Charleston, Mitchell (Lacy Maulding) Huddleston of Tuscola, Joshua (Carissa) Walters of Hutton, Corey (Ashtyn) Rennels of Charleston and Codey (Cassie) Rennels of Ottumwa, IA; and eleven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son, William Dean Walters; a sister, Maxine Hoggard; a brother-in-law, Bill Updegraff and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Walters.

Bud retired from over the road trucking in 2010, after driving for 55 years. He loved auto racing and was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan. He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, and spending time with his family. He faithfully attended his grandchildren's sporting events and was their number one fan.

After retirement, he enjoyed mowing for his family and recycling aluminum. Bud was a friend to all and always had a smile and a kind word to make your day. He will be missed by many.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Coles County Animal Shelter.

Graveside services for Mr. Walters will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 14, 2022, at Ashmore Cemetery in Ashmore, IL. Templeton Funeral Home in Paris, IL is in charge of the arrangements.

Please consider sharing a memory, photo, or condolence with Donald's family on his Tribute Wall at www.TempletonFuneralHome.com.