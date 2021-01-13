TUSCOLA — Donald V. Czerwonka, 92, of Tuscola, passed away at 6:35 p.m., Monday, January 11, 2021 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 16, 2021 at the Immanuel Lutheran Church, 600 East Northline Road, Tuscola, IL with Pastor Jason Braaten officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery, Sigel, IL with military graveside rites accorded.
Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the services at the church.
Don was born on February 4, 1928 in Sigel, IL, the son of Arthur and Ernestine Gust Czerwonka. He married Leona Marie Mehl on April 23, 1955 in Pekin, IL. She survives.
Also surviving are his sons: Brian Czerwonka, Scott Czerwonka and Chris Czerwonka all of Tuscola; grandchildren: Wade, Whitney and Emily Czerwonka; great-grandchildren: Addison, Ava and Gia Czerwonka; brother: Melvin Czerwonka of Effingham; sisters: Madeline Horath and Wanda Miller both of Mattoon.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; brothers: Victor and Howard Czerwonka; sisters: Helen Schwartz, Margaret Engelbart, Lucille Hooker and Delores Baker.
Memorials are suggested to the National Kidney Foundation.
Don was a member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and an avid Chicago Cubs fan.
Don served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. He worked for 34 years for Meadow Gold- Beatrice Foods before his retirement.
Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, IL is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared via hilligossshraderfh.com.
