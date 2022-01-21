Donald Walters

CHARLESTON — Donald L. Walters, 84, of Charleston, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Arbor Rose of Charleston.
His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at the Caudill-King Funeral Home, Charleston. Burial will follow in Zion Hill Cemetery, rural Mattoon, Illinois. Visitation will be Monday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Donald was born June 22, 1937 in Albion, Illinois, son of Harry and Blanche Evelyn (Kelsey) Walters. He married Venness Louisa Roy, October 25, 1959 at the Etna United Methodist Church; she survives. Also surviving are their children: Rhonda J. Wade of Charleston and Dana J. Walters and husband Mark of Ashmore; grandchildren: Donnie Walters of Elk Grove, CA, Katie Rachar and husband Teddy of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, WA, and Travis Wade of Abingdon, IL, six great-grandchildren, and one brother, Dean Walters of Albuquerque, NM. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and three sisters.
Donald retired as a truck driver from Lester Buildings. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Charleston. Donald enjoyed nature, especially watching deer and wildlife in the yard.
