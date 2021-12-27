TRILLA — Donald X. Spencer, 85 of Trilla, IL, passed away at 3:30 a.m., December 21, 2021, in the HSHS St. Anthony Memorial Hospital in Effingham, IL.

He was born October 23, 1936, in Cumberland County, IL, the son of Chester Lee and Clade Ellen (Butler) Spencer. Donald married Patricia Darlene "Patty" Groves August 16, 1957, in Charleston, IL, and she passed away December 3, 2018. Mr. Spencer attended the Buck Grove Community Church in Mattoon, IL, and was a life long self employed farmer, a long time member and board member of Cumberland County Farm Bureau.

Donald leaves his children: Karen Horevay of Lancaster, CA, Lila Johnson (Stephen) of Casey, IL, and Darwin Spencer of Trilla, IL; grandchildren: Jonathan, Benjamin, and Joanna Horevay of Lancaster, CA, and Caitlin Purcell (Zack) of Casey, IL; great-grandchildren: Michelle, Addyson and Amelia Purcell all of Casey, IL; twin brother, Delbert Spencer (Marilyn) of Trilla, IL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patty Spencer; grandson, Elijah Horevay; son-in-law, Thomas Horevay; brothers: Harold, John, and Dale Spencer; sisters: Hazel Spencer, Daisy Mudd, Margaret Henke and Eleanor Ward.

Memorials may be made to the Buck Grove Community Church of Mattoon, IL,

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, December 30, 2021, in the Buck Grove Community Church of Mattoon, IL. Visitation will be held Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home in Neoga, IL. Burial will be in the Tippett Cemetery in Bradbury, IL.

The family requests casual attire.

