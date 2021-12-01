WESTFORD, Massachusetts — Donna Ellis, 89, of Westford, MA, passed away on Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Arthur "Jack" Ellis.

She was born in Neoga, IL, on September 25, 1932, to parents the late Blanche (Layton) and Kermit Beals.

She graduated from Neoga High School with the class of 1950.

Donna was an avid golfer and also loved playing bridge.

Donna is survived by a son, Michael and his wife, Patricia Ellis of Westford, MA; grandchildren: Michael (Kristen) Ellis, Zachary (Maggie) Ellis, Kate (Jon) Gower, Matthew (Chelsey) Ellis, Rebecca (Josh) Lawter, and Dana (Josh) Cote; a son-in-law, William Leeder; eight great-grandchildren; nephews: Jackie (Camille) Beals, Gary (Marianne) Beals.

She was predeceased by her daughter, Carla Leeder and a brother Carl "Jack" Beals.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Alzheimer's Association, 480 Pleasant Street, Watertown, MA, 02472.

Funeral Arrangements by DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at www.dolanfuneralhome.com.