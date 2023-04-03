Sept. 18, 1940 - March 30, 2023

PAWNEE — Donna Faye Gallion, 82, of Pawnee, IL, passed away Thursday, March 30, 2023, at HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield. She was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Fairfield, the daughter of Orval and Lois D. (Wheat) Atteberry. Donna married Vernon N. "Nick" Gallion on July 11, 1959, in Olney.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Nick, in 2009; three sisters: Carolyn Zike, Mary Lynn Atteberry and Alma Holstein.

Donna was a member of Pawnee Christian Church. She was a homemaker and loved needlework, crocheting, puzzles and her dog, Nickie.

Donna is survived by two sons: Roger N. (wife, Anita J.) Gallion of Elizabethtown and Terry L. Gallion of Alamogordo, NM; two daughters: Sandra K. (husband, Dennis) Marcotte of Springfield and Angie L. (husband, Jeff) Lovell of Sharpsburg, GA; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two sisters: Leila Alexander of Fairfield and Claudette Porter of Bluford; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Donna's family will meet friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee, with Rev. Chris Covey officiating. Burial will follow at Horse Creek Cemetery in Pawnee.

Memorial contributions may be made to Senior Services of Central Illinois, 701 W. Mason St., Springfield, IL 62702 or Paws Care, 1123 School St., Hillsboro, IL 62049.

Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Donna Gallion. Online condolences may be expressed at www.curryfh.com.