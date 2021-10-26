CHARLESTON — Donna Faye Goble, of Charleston and formerly of Ashmore, IL, passed peacefully on Monday, October 25, 2021, at her Villas of Holly Brook home.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Funeral Service, honoring and celebrating her life will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, with Reverend Walter Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Hill Cemetery in Westfield, IL. Memorials, in her honor, may be made to the Downs Syndrome Foundation, CCAR, or to Westfield United Methodist Church and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Donna was born October 2, 1926, in Poplar Bluff, MO, a daughter of Lloyd and Blanche (Bennett) Cross. Following the sudden death of her father, Donna's mother moved back to Westfield, IL, with her three young children (Donna, Bennett, and Andrew Cross). Donna met a young farmer, Raymond Goble, and they were married on January 24, 1948, in St. Charles, MO. They were married 44 years, prior to his death on January 29, 1992.

Donna is survived by four of her five children: Randy Goble of Ashmore, IL, Gary Goble and wife Maria of West Lafayette, IN, Patty Levy and husband Barry of Mason, OH, and Barry Goble of Charleston. Also, left to cherish her memory are her grandchildren: Mark Goble (Lisa), Christopher Goble (Nidah), Priscilla Goble (Alex Howell), Jennifer Holtshlag (Tony); and great-grandchildren: Bryer Holtshlag, Mariella, Jonas and Soraya Howell, and Liliana, Ronan and Nylah Goble.

Donna was preceded in death by her father, Lloyd Cross; her mother and stepfather, Clayton and Blanche Marrs; her husband, Raymond Goble; two brothers: Bennett and Andrew Cross; and a daughter, Peggy Harvey.

Donna was a graduate of Westfield High School, and a long-time member of Westfield United Methodist Church. She has served on the board of directors at CCAR and Camp New Hope, organizations that were near and dear to her heart. As a farm wife, she was a member of the American Hereford Association Women's Auxiliary. Her role as a loving homemaker, devoted to the care of her family, often found her in the kitchen preparing delicious meals and baked goods for her family. The spring and summer months, brought the hummingbirds and cardinals that she so enjoyed watching. Donna was loved by all, and blessed with many friendships - a stranger soon became her friend. Her unquestionable love and devotion for her family, was evident in all that she did.

