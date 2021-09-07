NEOGA — Donna Gail Sherman, age 76, of Neoga passed away at 11:56 a.m. on Friday, September 3, 2021.

Cremation was requested and burial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 10, 2021 at Zion Hill Cemetery. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Donna was born on January 25, 1945 in Springfield, IL the daughter of Dr. William C. and Glenice (Becker) Gibson.

Donna is a 1963 graduate of Mattoon High School and attended Colorado Women's College and Eastern Illinois University. On August 25, 1973 she married Richard Sherman of Mattoon, who passed away in 2015. Donna was employed at Lake Land College for 54 years where she was book store manager for a majority of those years.

Survivors include her mother Glenice Gibson; brother, William L. (Vickie) Gibson of Neoga, IL; sisters: Christine (Chuck) Claybaugh of Neoga, IL, Sharon (Richard) Seppa of Astoria, OR; nephew, William C. (Jamey) Gibson of Mattoon, IL; niece, Ellise (Travis) Haskett of Neoga, IL; grand nephews, Milo, Gus and Vincent Gibson all of Mattoon, IL and Rocco Haskett from Neoga IL. Donna was preceded in death by her father.

Memorial donations in her honor may be given to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.