PERU, Indiana - Donna K. Dingess, 75, of Peru, IN, passed away at 3:45 PM Thursday, January 13, 2022 in Blair Ridge of Peru, IN.

A Celebration of Donna's Life will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday January 22, 2022 in the Swengel - O'Dell Funeral Home of Neoga, IL. Visitation will be held Friday, January 21, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 6:00 PM also at the funeral Home. Burial will be in the Elliott Cemetery in rural Toledo, IL.