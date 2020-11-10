MATTOON - Donna K. McGee, age 85, of Mattoon passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at OSF Heart of Mary in Urbana, IL.
Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Don Pankey officiating. Burial will take place a later date. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday.
Donna was born on October 14, 1935 in Oscaloosa Township in Clay County, IL the daughter of Kenneth and Maxine (Meyers) Smith. She married Robert H. McGee. He preceded her in death in 2000.
Survivors include her sons: Michael (Frances) McGee of Shelbyville, IL, Carl (Yukiko) McGee of Tullahoma, TN, Robert "Craig" McGee of Mattoon, IL; sister, Judy Souers of Effingham, IL, Joy (Dean) Byers; brother, Doyle (Susan) Smith of Tulsa, OK; grandchildren: Todd McGee of Pinkneyville, IL, Bruce (Sara) McGee of Murfreesboro, TN, Elly N. McGee of St. Louis, MO, Lisa J. McGee of Manchester, TN and Corey Humes of Tuscola, IL.
In addition to her husband, Donna was preceded in death by her parents; sons, David E. McGee, Mark L. McGee, and Nicholas S. McGee; sister, Ann Herrick; brother-in-law, Jack Souers.
Memorial donations in her honor are suggested to the Coles County Animal Shelter. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.