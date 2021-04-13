Donna Partlow

CASEY - Donna Jean (Perisho) Partlow, age 78, of Hot Springs Village, AR formerly of Casey, IL passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with her husband by her side. She was born on January 16, 1943 in Terre Haute, IN the daughter of Russell F. and Luvicia M. (Nicolls) Perisho. On June 3, 1962 she married Phillip Ray Partlow in Casey, IL
Survivors include her husband of almost 60 years, Phil Partlow of Hot Springs Village, AR; children: Michael J. Partlow (Paula) of Edmond, OK; Jennifer S. Southwick (Keith) of Rockwall, TX, and Aaron P. Partlow (Kathy) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Lucas, Neeli, Hollan, Emirie, Camryn, and Delaney; and many nephews, nieces, and friends. She was a mother to many, including brothers: Rodolfo and Rene Garcia de Paredes of Panama. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Maxine L. English, brother Harvey L. Perisho, sister Nancy E. Higginson, and nephew Jeffery Higginson.
Donna was a 1960 graduate of Casey High School, where she was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year. She was employed by the Partlow and Arbogast law firm for many years and assisted her family with their grain and sod farms. Donna and Phil enjoyed owning and racing thoroughbred horses and made many friends over the years at the racetracks.
Donna and Phil were members of the Casey United Methodist Church in Casey, IL. Donna was an excellent Bridge player and played in many card clubs over the years. She enjoyed traveling, fashion, cooking, knitting, and crocheting. She spent a lot of time volunteering, including with the Boy Scouts of America where she was a Silver Beaver Award recipient. Most of all she cherished the time she spent with her family and was always a doting grandma.
A Memorial will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Partlow Cemetery, rural Casey, IL.
Donations in Donna's memory may be made to a place of your choice.
To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle, or post photos visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL is assisting the family with the local arrangements.
