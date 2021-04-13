Donna Partlow

CASEY - Donna Jean (Perisho) Partlow, age 78, of Hot Springs Village, AR formerly of Casey, IL passed away on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City, OK with her husband by her side. She was born on January 16, 1943 in Terre Haute, IN the daughter of Russell F. and Luvicia M. (Nicolls) Perisho. On June 3, 1962 she married Phillip Ray Partlow in Casey, IL

Survivors include her husband of almost 60 years, Phil Partlow of Hot Springs Village, AR; children: Michael J. Partlow (Paula) of Edmond, OK; Jennifer S. Southwick (Keith) of Rockwall, TX, and Aaron P. Partlow (Kathy) of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren: Lucas, Neeli, Hollan, Emirie, Camryn, and Delaney; and many nephews, nieces, and friends. She was a mother to many, including brothers: Rodolfo and Rene Garcia de Paredes of Panama. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Maxine L. English, brother Harvey L. Perisho, sister Nancy E. Higginson, and nephew Jeffery Higginson.

Donna was a 1960 graduate of Casey High School, where she was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year. She was employed by the Partlow and Arbogast law firm for many years and assisted her family with their grain and sod farms. Donna and Phil enjoyed owning and racing thoroughbred horses and made many friends over the years at the racetracks.