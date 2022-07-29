June 19, 1946 - July 7, 2022

MATTOON — Donna Rae Maninfior, age 76, of Mattoon, IL, passed away at 4:45 AM, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.

A graveside service in her honor will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens, 1701 Dewitt Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938. Pastor Steve Morgan will officiate. Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938, is in charge of services.

Donna was born June 19, 1946, in Pana, IL, to the late John Joseph and Elizabeth Helen (Wiss) Dudra. She married Gary J. Maninfior on November 6, 2000, in Cooperstown, NY; he survives and resides in Mattoon, IL. She is also survived four children: Jon Burkhardt and wife April, of Mattoon, IL, Jane Burkhardt Wallace and husband John of Tower Hill, IL, Ted Burkhardt of Nokomis, IL, Molly Burkhardt of Henderson, NV; three stepsons: Mark Maninfior and wife Susan, of Mattoon, IL, Jeff Maninfior and wife Amy, of Mattoon, IL, Miles Maninfior and wife Kelly, of Mattoon, IL; one brother, Rod Dudra of Taylorville, IL; one sister, Crystal Farris of Pana, IL; eight grandchildren, eleven step-grandchildren; and eight step-great-grandchildren.

Donna was the former owner and operator of Maximum Reporting before accepting a position as an Instructor of Court Reporting at Sparks Business College in Shelbyville, IL, until its closing in 2008. Donna then joined her husband at Maninfior Court Reporting in Coles County. With her wealth of knowledge and impeccable expertise, she served as a long-time member of the National Court Reporters Association and Illinois Court Reporting Association.

Donna was an active member of First Christian Church in Mattoon, IL. With music as one of her many talents from a young age, she loved sharing her gift with fellow parishioners by singing in the church choir.

She enjoyed traveling, cheering for the St. Louis Cardinals, and was an animal lover, especially dogs.

Donna had an outstanding personality that connected her to others and made her unforgettable. She loved her family, especially her grandchildren and was rich in the love she received from them all. She will be remembered as a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all.

Memorials in Donna's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 2309 W. White Oaks Drive #E, Springfield, IL, 62704, or Coles County Animal Shelter, 6818 N. County Road 1120E, Charleston, IL, 61920.

Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome to light a virtual candle in her honor or share a memory with the family.