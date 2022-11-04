Nov. 21, 1952 - Nov. 2, 2022

MATTOON — Donna Sue McVey Stephen, age 69, of Mattoon, IL, formerly of Casey, IL, passed away at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at her home with her daughters by her side. She was born November 21, 1952, in Toledo, OH, the daughter of Moses Lavern Frizzelle and Floretta Ann Davidson Frizzelle.

Survivors include her daughters: Dustha McVey Wahls (Eric) of Charleston, IL, Kristin McVey (Mike Lobstein) of O'Fallon, IL, and Megan Stephen Dennison of Buffalo, IL; grandchildren: Delaney Goddard, Lauren Wahls, Mia Dennison and Millie Dennison; father, Frank Crites, of Casey, IL; brothers: Mike Crites of Casey, IL, and Phil Crites (Ann) of Casey, IL; stepchildren: David McVey (Jennifer) of Casey, IL, and Lisa Millner (Jessie) of New York City, NY; nephews and nieces: Bryan Crites, Kelsey Crites, Aaron (Annie) and son Eli Crites and Andrew Crites and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, M. Lavern Frizzelle; mother, F. Ann Davidson Crites; fathers of her children: Elmer McVey and Roy Stephen; nephew, Kevin Crites; and her dog, Zachy.

Donna was a 1970 graduate of Casey High School. She continued her education and graduated from Lake Land College as a LPN. Donna worked as a hemodialysis nurse in the dialysis unit in Effingham, IL. She was a member of Casey White Oak Church of God and the Casey VFW Women's Auxillary. Donna loved spending time with her daughters and her grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, November 25, 2022, at Richards Farm, 607 NE 13th St., Casey, IL. Inurnment will be in the Vernon Addition Columbarium (Washington Street Cemetery), Casey, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to SBL Peace Meal, Senior Nutrition Program, 694 Castle Drive, Charleston, IL, 61920.

To view the full obituary, send a condolence message, light a candle or post photos, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com. Markwell Funeral Home of Casey, IL, is in charge of the arrangements.