Sept. 2, 1935 - May 26, 2023

CHARLESTON — Donna Sue White, 87, of Mattoon, passed away Friday, May 26, 2023, at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home in Mattoon.

The funeral service honoring her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Harper-Swickard Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Charleston. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donna Sue was born September 2, 1935, at Rossville, IL, daughter of Roy E. and Viola B. (Pittman) Allison. She married William Harris White, Sr. in 1963. He passed away November 26, 1995. She is survived by their children: Kim Ashby and husband Jerry of Meridianville, AL, and William H. White, Jr. and wife, Sharon of Greenup; grandchildren: Kara L. Pearcy of Mattoon, and Kevin A. Pearcy and wife, Kristin of Clinton, IA; and great-grandchildren: Zane Smith of Seoul, South Korea, and Mia Pearcy and Evan Pearcy, both of Clinton, IA. She was also preceded in death by one brother, William Allison.

Donna Sue was a member of the Red Hat Society, V.F.W. Ladies' Auxiliary, and Moose. She had volunteered at the Lincoln Douglas Debate Museum. Donna Sue had worked thirty-three years at Covalt's Drug Store. Donna was an avid Cubs fan. She took many young people to Wrigley Field to enjoy firsthand Cubs baseball. She finally realized her dream and was glued to her TV when they won the World Series.