Aug. 1, 1927 - April 12, 2022

CHARLESTON — Dora C. Amos, 94, of Charleston, IL, and Lee's Summit, MO, passed away April 12, 2022, at John Knox Village Care Center in Lee Summit, MO.

Dora was born August 1, 1927, and raised in Belpre, OH, the daughter of Arthur and Clara (Coffman) Ames. She married Dewey Amos, November 26, 1948, and began a life together which took her to Champaign, IL, Fort Belvoir, VA, Carbondale, IL, and to Charleston, IL, in 1965. Dewey, a former Professor of Geology at EIU, preceded her in death in May of 2006.

She is survived by her daughter, Sue Amos of Springfield, IL; her son and son-in-law, Alan Amos and Chris Toy of Gilford, NH; her daughter, Melinda Wagner of Raymore, MO; and her three beloved grandchildren: Geoff Amos of Hillsboro, OR, Shelby Wagner of St. Louis, MO, and Claire Wagner of Raymore, MO.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in law, Ernest and Lois Ames of Gardnerville, NV; half-brother, Charles Strosnider of Carmel, CA; and her special friend, Caroline Christian of Charleston.

Dora attended Marietta College in Marietta, OH, and later completed her studies at SIU earning a Bachelor's degree in Geography in 1964. She was employed by the Charleston Carnegie Public Library from 1976-1993, and particularly loved reading to children. She belonged to the Charleston Reading Circle, Charleston Woman's Club, and the First Presbyterian Church. She was active in the senior walking program at EIU and volunteered in support of fine arts at EIU. Her interests included reading, bridge, traveling, jigsaw puzzles, attending sporting events at EIU and spending time with friends and family. She moved to Missouri in 2010, to be close to family, residing at John Knox Village Senior Living Community in Lee's Summit, MO.

