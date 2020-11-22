MARSHALL — Doris Dolson, 91, died November 19, 2020, at Willowbrook Assisted Care in Marshall, IL. She was born September 12, 1929, in rural West York, IL, the daughter of Harris and Zelpha (Clements) McCrory, both of whom preceded her in death. She married Ernest "Gene" Dolson on June 6, 1948, and he preceded her in death on April 14, 1997. She was also preceded in death by her son, Carl Lenn Dolson; by her sisters, Mary Crabtree, Velda Griffith, and Myrtle Beabout; and by her brothers, Noble McCrory, Robert McCrory, Chauncy McCrory, and Jim McCrory.

She is survived by her sons: Steve and Anita Dolson (West Union), David and Bonnie Dolson (Beaver Creek, OH), Mark and Cathy Dolson (Morro Bay, CA), and daughter-in-law, Marsha Dolson (Indianapolis, IN); by her grandchildren and their spouses: Jennifer and Will Ferguson, Evan and Rebekah Dolson, Matthew Dolson, Mike Dolson, Megan and Jordan Moir, Alex Dolson, Chris and Nicole Dolson, and Stacy Dolson; and 11 great grandchildren as well as many nieces and nephews.