BROCTON — Doris Marie (Gregory) Dailey, 91, of Brocton, IL passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at the Villas of Holly Brook Assisted Living Facility in Charleston, IL.

Mrs. Dailey was born August 14, 1929, in Anderson County, Kentucky, to the late Everett Louis and Lula Mae (Gillis) Gregory. She had five sisters; Ruby Gregory, Ethel Franklin, Elizabeth Keeling, Margie McHenry, and Audrey Gritton. She also had four brothers; William Gregory, Floyd Gregory, Carl Gregory, and Paul Gregory. A niece, Ann Randall, grew up with the family and was like a sister. All proceed her in death.

Mrs. Dailey married Emmett D. Dailey on November 2, 1946 in Paris, IL. He passed in 2009.

She is survived by daughters Cindy (Larry) Coombes of Byron, IL and Connie (Chuck) Hendry of Oakland, IL. Grandchildren are Cara Roberts of Byron, IL, Christi Saupp of Plainfield, IN, Holly Coombes of Aurora, IL, and Craig Hendry of Bethany, IL. Mrs. Dailey had ten great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Dailey was an avid gardener, seamstress, painter, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Dailey was a member of the Brocton Christian Church but also attended Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Kansas, IL.

A private family graveside service will be held at Payne Cemetery, Brocton, IL, on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Joines Funeral Home (Newman) is assisting the family with arrangements.