CASEY — Doris Marie Orrell, age 80, of Casey, IL passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Markwell Funeral Home with Pastor Terry Blanchard and Pastor Kevin Small officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Saturday morning prior to the memorial service at Markwell Funeral Home, 200 N. Central Ave., Casey, IL.
Private burial was held in Restitution Cemetery, rural Casey, IL. Memorial donations may be made to Special Needs Playground Equipment Fund at Casey Fairview Park c/o Casey in Action, PO Box 163, Casey, IL 62420 or Donor's Choice. To view the full obituary, visit www.markwellfuneralhome.com.
