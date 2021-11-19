GREENFIELD, Indiana — Doris Nadine Shew, age 92, of Greenfield, IN, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, at Springhurst Health Campus, Greenfield, IN.

Graveside services only to be held at Windsor Cemetery in Windsor, IL.

Nadine was born on May 20, 1929, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of Russell and Pearl (Lashbrook) Cox. She married Gerald Leroy Shew on March 15, 1947, in Mayfield, KY.

Survivors include her daughter, Carol Lee (Thomas) Seng of Greenfield, IN; grandchildren: Chad Thomas (Kathy) Seng of Galesburg, IL, Rachel Suzanne (Thomas) Bickel of Lacon, IL; great-grandchildren: Austin Bickel, Nate Bickel, Olivia Seng, and Alexandra Seng; step-grandchildren: Paige Davis and Brady Davis; brother, Max (Sonja) Cox of Mattoon, IL; and numerous cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Nadine was preceded in death by her husband Gerald (nickname Push) Shew; her parents; and three brothers: Russell Eugene (Tuny) Cox, Harold Cox, and Jerry Dale Cox all of Mattoon, IL.

Nadine Graduated Mattoon High School, Mattoon, IL, in 1947. She worked in various production capacities at General Electric in Mattoon, IL, for approximately 30 years. Nadine was an over 50 year, member of the Order of Eastern Star 40 Elect Lady Chapter, Mattoon, IL.

She enjoyed camping and fishing in her younger years, and had several dachshunds who would go along too. She and her husband Gerald, retired to Sebring, FL, in 1994; he passed shortly thereafter. Nadine remained there until 2017, when she relocated to Greenfield, IN, to be closer to her daughter Carol. Nadine made many friends while living in Sebring and at the Springhurst Villas in Greenfield.

Nadine deeply loved her daughter Carol and son-in-law Tom, as well as all her grandchildren and family, this includes her favorite dachshund grand-dog Sophie. She was always very supportive of their life choices and encouraged them to be their best.

She will be deeply missed by all her family and those who knew her.

The family would like to thank all Springhurst Health Campus employees, the medical staff of Hancock Regional Hospital and Suburban Hospice, Inc. for all their loving care.

Arrangements are being coordinated by Erlewein Mortuary & Crematory of Greenfield, IN.

Memorial donations in her honor, may be given to Trinity Park United Methodist Church, 207 W Park Avenue, Greenfield, IN, 46140, or to the donor's choice.