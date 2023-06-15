MATTOON — Dorisgene "Doris" Webb, age 89, of Mattoon, IL, passed away Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 2:56 PM, at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon, IL.
A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 19, 2023, at First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.
Mitchell-Jerdan Funeral Home, 1200 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938 is in charge of services.
Memorials in her honor may be given to Mattoon Community Food Center, 600 Moultrie Avenue, Mattoon, IL 61938.
Please visit www.mitchell-jerdan.com or www.facebook.com/mitchelljerdanfuneralhome for the full obituary.
