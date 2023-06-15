A funeral service in her honor will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, June 19, 2023, at First Christian Church, 1600 Wabash Avenue, Mattoon, IL, 61938; Pastor Dennis Strawn will officiate. A committal service will immediately follow in Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL. A visitation will be held the same day from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church.