CATONSVILLE, Maryland — Dorothy Bouck-Wirth was born on September 27, 1920 and passed away on August 25, 2020 at Charlestown in Catonsville, MD just 33 days shy of her 100th birthday.

Dorothy was a mom, grandma and great-grandma and is survived by her daughters Becky Sullivan and Penne Giuliani and her son Chris Bouck, grandchildren Amy Komnick, Gary Sullivan, Bill Sullivan, Gina Chobany, Gary Giuliani, Abby Bouck, Luke Bouck and Jenna Bouck and great grandchildren Nolan Komnick, Natalie Komnick, Mary Sullivan, Patrick Sullivan, Addison Chobany and Nikolai Chobany. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husbands Don Bouck and Olin Wirth and her son Jeff Bouck.

While Dorothy spent the majority of her life in Illinois, she truly enjoyed her retirement years in the warmth and sunshine of Florida. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.