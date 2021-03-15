MOUNT VERNON — Dorothy Ellen Bohn, age 86, of Mt. Vernon, Illinois (formerly of Mattoon, Illinois) went home to her Lord on Friday afternoon, March 12, 2021 at Lavender Ridge Memory Care Center in Mt. Vernon.

Funeral services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday March 17, 2021 at Schilling Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Webber officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, IL. Visitation for family and friends will be held from 10:00 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday.

Dorothy was born on September 11, 1934 in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Duscharme) Goddard. She married Garry Gene Minor and from this marriage four children were born— Mark Minor, David Minor, Bruce Minor and Scott Minor. After Gene's death, Dorothy married Rev. William Bohn. Rev. Bohn proceeded her in death.