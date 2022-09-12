July 28, 1941 - Aug. 27, 2022

MATTOON — Dorothy Kay Price passed away on August 27, 2022, at home with her family by her side.

She was born on July 28, 1941, to Joseph and Elsie Courtney of Mattoon, IL. Dorothy Kay graduated from Mattoon High School Class of 1959. She married David Price in 1962. She worked at General Electric for 50 years. After retirement she took care of her parents, grandchildren and skated with friends.

Survivors include her son, Steve Price; sister, Carol Warner; brother, William "Bill" Courtney; grandchildren: Joshua Price, Mikaela Price, and Katelyn Price; great-grandchildren: Kolton Price, Kruz Price, and Korbin Price; nieces and nephews: Greg Foltz, Lisa Webster, Mike Foltz, Chad Foltz, and Tammy Courtney.

Dorothy Kay was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Elsie Courtney and sister, Marilyn Jo.

A memorial Service will be held at Grace Fellowship Church Saturday September 17, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., 2220 Western Ave Mattoon, IL, 61938.