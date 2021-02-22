CHARLESTON — Dorothy L. Smyser, age 86, of Charleston and formerly of Bushton and Rardin, went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Dorothy's family requests that memorial gifts be made to her daughter, Brenda Carrell and left at the visitation or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.

Dorothy was born December 24, 1934 in Bushton, IL, a daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Shick) Simpson. On November 3, 1956 she married Clarence "Ratty" Smyser in Shelbyville, IL and they enjoyed nearly 32 years of married life prior to his death on June 14, 1988.