CHARLESTON — Dorothy L. Smyser, age 86, of Charleston and formerly of Bushton and Rardin, went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 20, 2021 while at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until Noon on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Adams Funeral Chapel. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Mound Cemetery, Charleston. Dorothy's family requests that memorial gifts be made to her daughter, Brenda Carrell and left at the visitation or mailed in care of Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Drive, Charleston, IL 61920.
Dorothy was born December 24, 1934 in Bushton, IL, a daughter of the late Ralph and Margaret (Shick) Simpson. On November 3, 1956 she married Clarence "Ratty" Smyser in Shelbyville, IL and they enjoyed nearly 32 years of married life prior to his death on June 14, 1988.
She is survived by five children: Leroy Smyser (Cathy) of Oakland, IL, David Smyser (Vanessa), Brenda Carrell (fiance, John Moore (deceased)), Cindy Smyser (Brad Bonewitz), and Randy Smyser (Laura), all of Charleston; twelve grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by two of her six siblings: Ralph Simpson (Gloria) of Chrisman, IL and Carol Ritz (John Corbell) of Oakland, IL. Preceding Dorothy in death were three brothers: Oscar "Bill" Simpson, Cleo "Fred" Simpson and Matthew Simpson; and a sister, Patricia Wilson.
Please visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to view more of Dorothy's life story or leave condolences for her family.
