MATTOON — Dorothy Louise "Pat" Hills, age 91, of Mattoon passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living.
Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Pat was born on June 13, 1929 in Mattoon the daughter of John W. and Marie (Price) Morris. She married William Hills on December 18, 1962. He preceded her in death in 1984.
Survivors include her brothers: Raymond Morris of Neoga, IL, John Morris of Mattoon, IL and Tony (Sharon) Morris of Alton, IL; sister, Shirley Easton of Mattoon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Clifford and Arthur Morris; and sisters: Marguerite Lepper, Ruth Edwards and Bettie Welch.
Pat was a member of the St. John's Lutheran Church of Mattoon, St. John's Ladies Aid and Quilt Works. Quilting was her passion and she created many beautiful quilts over the years. Pat volunteered for the Sarah Bush Lincoln Guild. She will be remembered as a wonderful cook and for her love of genealogy. Pat wrote many articles related to the history of Coles County. Most of all, Pat cherished spending time with her family. She will be missed by all those who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her honor may be given to the St. John's Ladies Aid. Online condolences may be expressed at www.schillingfuneralhome.net or Schilling Funeral Home's Facebook page.
