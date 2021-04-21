MATTOON — Dorothy Louise "Pat" Hills, age 91, of Mattoon passed away at 7:36 p.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Heartland Senior Living.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with Pastor Willie Grills officiating. Schilling Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Pat was born on June 13, 1929 in Mattoon the daughter of John W. and Marie (Price) Morris. She married William Hills on December 18, 1962. He preceded her in death in 1984.

Survivors include her brothers: Raymond Morris of Neoga, IL, John Morris of Mattoon, IL and Tony (Sharon) Morris of Alton, IL; sister, Shirley Easton of Mattoon, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Pat was preceded in death by her parents; brothers: Clifford and Arthur Morris; and sisters: Marguerite Lepper, Ruth Edwards and Bettie Welch.