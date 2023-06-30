Oct. 25, 1930 - June 25, 2023

MATTOON — Dorothy Louise Taylor, age 92, of Mattoon, IL, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home.

Graveside services honoring her life will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 3, 2023, at Beals Cemetery in Trilla with Pastor Kenny Hughes officiating.

Dorothy was born on October 25, 1930, in Mattoon, IL, the daughter of the late Earl Wilson Beals and Grace Marie (Thompson) Beals. She married the love of her life, Walter W. "Dick" Taylor, in 1951, and they enjoyed over 40 years of marriage together until his death in 1992.

Survivors include her children: Walter Daniel "Dan" Taylor of Adel, GA, Donald Lee (Margaret) Taylor of Mattoon, IL, and Valerie Kay Taylor of Effingham, IL; sister-in-law, Norma Taylor; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband; parents; daughter-in-law, Carol Ann Taylor; brothers: Jim Beals and Ted Beals; sisters: Betty Ann Gross and Lorene Carter; nephews: Mike Gross and Melvin "Red" Taylor; and nieces: Linda (Taylor) Devereaux, Paula Jane (Taylor) Eveland, and Shelly Taylor.

Dorothy grew up in Trilla, IL, and she graduated from Neoga High School in 1948.

Dick and Dorothy's house on Lincoln Ave. in Mattoon was always full of laughter and friendship of family and friends. They enjoyed hosting family get-togethers in their backyard and home along with sleepovers of their children's friends during the summers in the 60s. Dorothy and Dick loved their vacation times spent in the Wisconsin Dells, Lake Mattoon, and Tennessee. Dorothy's husband Dick was a decorated WWII Combat Veteran and an Ex-POW in Germany. They were both active life members of the American Ex-POW Association, Mattoon VFW, and the American Legion of Mattoon.

Dorothy was employed through the years at the Garment Factory in Neoga, IL, Mattoon Garment Factory, and Odd-Fellows in Mattoon. She also became a licensed beautician in 1970 with a shop in the rear of her home on Lincoln Ave where she had a good clientele. She was a skilled seamstress and made several quilts throughout the years.

Dorothy's pride and joy was her family. She lived a full and active life. She especially loved going to the VFW and American Legion in Mattoon. Her life was filled with joy while living on Lincoln Ave in Mattoon with many of the neighbors and Taylor family members who lived there too. Dorothy was also a member of the Presbyterian Church of Trilla.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorial donations in Dorothy's honor to be given to the VFW Auxiliary in Mattoon, IL. The family would also like to thank Hospice of Mattoon and Odd Fellows Nursing Home.

